Berrios (3-3) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out five across 7.2 innings.

Berrios gave up two baserunners in the first inning, but he settled in to retire 14 of the next 15 batters he faced. He was efficient from the mound, needing just 98 pitches (58 strikes) to work into the eighth inning, which was sorely needed after the Blue Jays' bullpen game Friday. It was the longest outing of the season for Berrios and a nice bounce back from his last outing against the Phillies this past Sunday, when he yielded six runs across 4.2 innings. He's slated to make his next start on the road at Fenway Park against the Red Sox next weekend.