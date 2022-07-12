Berrios will start Tuesday in the first contest of the Blue Jays' two-game series with the Phillies in Toronto, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Toronto held out hope that Kevin Gausman (ankle) would be ready to go for its first game of the week, but the right-hander apparently needs at least one more day to heal up from his injury. Due to an off day Monday, the Blue Jays will be able to turn to Berrios, who takes the hill on five days' rest. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Royals in the Blue Jays' final game before the All-Star break.