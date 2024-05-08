Berrios (4-3) took the loss Tuesday against Philadelphia, surrendering eight earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters across 3.2 innings.

Berrios had trouble locating the strike zone Tuesday and often found himself working with a lot of traffic on the basepaths, which were twice cleared by home runs. He was able to strike out batters at a notable rate, matching his season high in roughly half the innings, but he was immediately pulled after Bryce Harper's fourth-inning grand slam made it an 8-0 game. Despite Berrios' ugly performance Tuesday, he still holds a 2.85 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through his first eight starts, and he'll get a chance to bounce back against the Orioles on Sunday.