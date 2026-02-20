Berrios has appeared to be fully healthy to begin spring training, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. "Jose is fully healthy. He's looked sharp," manager John Schneider said Thursday on TSN 1050's OverDrive. "His stuff is back to where it was probably two years ago in terms of velocity and his breaking ball."

The veteran right-hander is coming off a rough 2025 campaign in which he threw just 166.0 innings, his lowest total in a full MLB season since 2017. Berrios didn't pitch in the final week of the regular season or in the playoffs due to elbow trouble, but the Blue Jays will need him to be healthy to start 2026 with Shane Bieber (forearm) set to begin the year on the shelf. Berrios posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 382 innings in 2023-24, so Schneider suggesting he could regain that form would provide a big boost to Toronto's rotation.