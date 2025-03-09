Berrios allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
The veteran right-hander allowed just one run across his first two appearances of the spring, but Brandon Lowe tagged him for a three-run homer during the third inning Sunday. After posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 153:54 K:BB across 192.1 innings last season. Berrios is locked in as a mid-rotation starter for Toronto, though his career-worst 7.2 K/9 in 2024 will limit his upside if repeated.
