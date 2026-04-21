Berrios (elbow) will make his next rehab start Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Berrios is in line for his second rehab start after working 2.2 innings for Single-A Dunedin on Thursday. He fired 47 pitches during Thursday's appearance, so it's fair to expect him to stretch out a bit more during Wednesday's outing. It remains to be seen whether Berrios will need an additional rehab start after Wednesday before being activated from the 15-day injured list.