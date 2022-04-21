Berrios (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Red Sox, giving up one run on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.
Boston got to him for a run in the first inning, but Berrios settled in after that and cruised to the win after Toronto erupted for five runs in the second frame. The right-hander tossed 68 of 96 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the season, and while his ratios remain shaky due to his brutal outing Opening Day, he has a 3.27 ERA and 11:4 K:BB through 11 innings over his last two starts.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Tosses five strong innings•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Chased early in opener•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Hit hard Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Signs seven-year extension•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Whiffs seven in quality start•