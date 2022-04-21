Berrios (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Red Sox, giving up one run on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Boston got to him for a run in the first inning, but Berrios settled in after that and cruised to the win after Toronto erupted for five runs in the second frame. The right-hander tossed 68 of 96 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the season, and while his ratios remain shaky due to his brutal outing Opening Day, he has a 3.27 ERA and 11:4 K:BB through 11 innings over his last two starts.