Berrios (0-1) gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings Monday against the Royals. He took the loss.

He was BABIP'd (.500) to death in this one, and generally seven strikeouts and two walks while going five-plus frames in the first start of the year would be a strong outing, but that obviously wasn't the case here. Coming off a puzzling 2022 campaign where he put up uncharacteristically high ratios (5.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP), Berrios did little to earn the trust of his fantasy managers, although at least the strikeouts were there. The second of his two starts this week is tentatively scheduled for Saturday in Anaheim.