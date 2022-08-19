Berrios (9-5) earned the victory Thursday against the Yankees, striking out nine in 6.2 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman.

Outside of the first three batters of the third inning, Berrios was excellent. In the third, he allowed a walk and hit a batter before a run-scoring single and an RBI groundout led to both of New York's runs. He scattered four hits over the rest of the outing and kept the Yankees off the board. It was his first good outing in August as he allowed 13 runs and four homers in 7.2 innings over his previous two starts. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Boston.