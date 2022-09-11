Berrios was projected to start Sunday against the Rangers, but Trevor Richards will instead start a bullpen game for the Blue Jays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

With that, Berrios moves back to start Monday's home game against the Rays. Berrios should get the ball for two big divisional matchups next week, as the Orioles travel to Toronto next weekend. Berrios has endured a tough season to date (5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP), but the Blue Jays are still counting on the right-hander to help get them to the postseason.