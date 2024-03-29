Berrios (1-0) went 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on six hits and one walk during Thursday's win over the Rays. He struck out six.
After kicking off 2023 with two straight losses, Berrios wasted no time getting in the win column to start the 2024 campaign, going six strong against Tampa Bay. Berrios was tagged for a solo homer by Yandy Diaz on just his fifth pitch of the game. However, he limited Rays' hitters two through five to a combined 0-for-11 with a walk. Berrios's next start is tentatively scheduled to come against the Astros.
