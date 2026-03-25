default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Blue Jays placed Berrios (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Berrios was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his pitching elbow last week. The right-hander hopes to resume throwing soon, but the possibility exits that he'll need ample down time. Eric Lauer will slide into the Toronto rotation in Berrios' place.

More News