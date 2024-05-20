Berrios (5-3) earned the win Monday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

With a 100-pitch effort, Berrios collected his first win since April 20 and second consecutive quality start. The Blue Jays right-hander has posted an impressive eight quality starts in 10 total games started. Berrios owns a 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 48:18 K:BB in 60.1 innings this season. He is scheduled to face the Tigers on the road in his next start this weekend.