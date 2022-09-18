Berrios (11-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

Berrios surrendered a two-run single to Gunnar Henderson to cut the Orioles' deficit to one in the third inning. The righty's last nine starts have been inconsistent as he has allowed four runs or more in three of them and two earned runs or fewer in six. In addition, the 28-year-old has thrown six innings or more in six of those games and four innings or fewer in two.