Berrios didn't factor into the decision in Monday's win over the Rays, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out four.

The Blue Jays gave Berrios an extra day of rest to set him up for a key AL East clash rather than having him face the Rangers on Sunday, and the right-hander responded with his fourth quality start in his last five outings. He sports a 2.93 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB through 30.2 innings over that stretch, and while his brutal first half continues to muddy his overall numbers, Berrios appears to be rounding into form just in time for a playoff push.