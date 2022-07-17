Berrios gave up two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven in 6.1 innings Sunday against the Royals. He did not factor in the decision.
Berrios logged his third straight quality start against a depleted Royals lineup. While Berrios' season ERA is 5.22, he has not given up more than three earned runs and has not pitched fewer than five innings in any of his last eight home starts. His road struggles will likely be put to the test next weekend in Boston.
