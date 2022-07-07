Berrios pitched six innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six in Wednesday's win over the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Berrios was very effective in this one, tossing five scoreless innings to open the outing. The only blemish on his line came in the bottom of the sixth inning via a solo homer by Ramon Laureano. Berrios has now produced two strong starts in a row following two clunkers, giving up three runs over 11 innings while striking out nine. The 28-year-old is tentatively set to pitch again Tuesday against the Phillies.