Berrios didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

After working a season-low two innings his last time out in Cincinnati, Berrios rediscovered his form to throw 5.1 solid innings Wednesday. The veteran right-hander had tossed at least five frames in each of his first 14 outings of the season, though he's been able to last at least five innings in just nine of his last 15 appearances. Berrios still holds a quality 3.99 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 135:52 K:BB across 29 starts, and he'll be in search of some consistency in a scheduled matchup against the division-rival Rays next week.