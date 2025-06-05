Berrios didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies after giving up one run on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Berrios notably came away from a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning with no damage, but he did serve up a solo homer to Nick Castellanos in the second frame. Wednesday also marked Berrios' fourth quality start in a row and his eighth of the season, and the veteran right-hander has allowed greater than three runs just one time over his last nine starts. After logging a 5.16 ERA through his first four outings, Berrios has righted the ship with a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB over his last 53.1 innings ahead of his next scheduled turn against the Cardinals.