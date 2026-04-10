Berrios (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Berrios has a stress fracture in his right elbow, but he's been progressing in a throwing program without issue the last couple weeks. Exactly when and where his first rehab start will take place hasn't been determined, but Berrios will target 50 pitches in the outing. He could be ready to rejoin the Blue Jays' active roster around May 1 if all goes well.