Manager John Schneider said Friday that Berrios will be used out of the bullpen going forward, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The arrival of Trey Yesavage on Monday left the Blue Jays with six arms in their rotation, so the team will clear the logjam by shifting Berrios to a long relief role. The 31-year-old right-hander owns a 4.06 ERA and 1.29 WHIP alongside a 135:54 K:BB through 164 innings on the year, and he could make his first reliever appearance soon, considering he hasn't pitched since Tuesday.