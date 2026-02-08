Berrios (elbow) doesn't have a clear path to a spot in the Blue Jays rotation to begin the season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Berrios endured a tough 2025, finishing the regular season on the IL due to a sore elbow and then getting left off the postseason roster. The veteran right-hander has made 30-plus starts in five straight seasons, with last year's 166.0 innings representing his lowest total for a full campaign since 2017 with Minnesota, but Toronto's offseason moves to bring in Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce would seem to have Berrios ticketed for the Opening Day bullpen. He still has three years and $67 million left on his contract as well, which will make him tough to trade given his mediocre 4.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 11.8 percent K%-BB% in 2025. With Shane Bieber (forearm) and Trey Yesavage both having potential workload concerns, however, Berrios could still end up getting plenty of starts in 2026 while filling a swingman role.