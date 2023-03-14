Berrios took the loss in Sunday's WBC game against Venezuela, coughing up six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks over just one inning. He struck out one.

The start was reminiscent of Berrios' struggles in 2022 for the Blue Jays as the right-hander missed his spots in the strike zone and got hit hard, with Anthony Santander's three-run homer being the biggest blow. Per Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star, Berrios has been working on some mechanical tweaks to improve his command, but it doesn't look like those efforts have paid off just yet. The 28-year-old had a 3.52 ERA and 26.1 percent strikeout rate in 2021 and his raw stuff isn't in question, but those numbers collapsed to 5.23 and 19.8 percent last year. Whether he can regain his prior form could be one of the keys to Toronto's fortunes this season, as well as those of fantasy GMs gambling on a rebound.