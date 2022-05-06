Berrios (2-1) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out none across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against Cleveland.

Berrios began his outing with two scoreless innings but surrendered at least one earned run in each of his final three frames. He allowed a two-run home run to Steven Kwan in the third inning and has now allowed at least one long ball in four of his six starts. After a bumpy start to the campaign, Berrios had allowed only four earned runs across his last 18.2 frames. However, Thursday's poor outing jumped his ERA to 5.34 on the season, and he has only a 20:10 K:BB across 28.2 innings.