Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Scheduled for one more rehab
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios (elbow) will appear in one more rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Berrios wasn't great in his last rehab appearance with Buffalo on Wednesday, when he tossed 70 pitches and allowed five runs on five hits (including two homers) and two walks while striking out two across four innings. With Berrios scheduled to pitch Sunday, he could rejoin the Blue Jays for their weekend home series against the Angels that kicks off Friday, May 8, barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Could rejoin rotation Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Endures bumpy rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Scheduled for Triple-A rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Sharp in second rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Making next rehab start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Shows good velocity in rehab start•