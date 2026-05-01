Berrios (elbow) will appear in one more rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Berrios wasn't great in his last rehab appearance with Buffalo on Wednesday, when he tossed 70 pitches and allowed five runs on five hits (including two homers) and two walks while striking out two across four innings. With Berrios scheduled to pitch Sunday, he could rejoin the Blue Jays for their weekend home series against the Angels that kicks off Friday, May 8, barring any setbacks.