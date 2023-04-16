Berrios (knee) is listed as Toronto's probable starter for Wednesday's game at Houston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander exited Friday's start against the Rays after being struck in the knee by an 111.8-mph comebacker, but it appears he's been cleared to make his next turn through the rotation. The injury was tough luck for Berrios, who allowed just one run across five innings Friday after he posted an 11.17 ERA in his first two starts of the season.