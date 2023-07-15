Berrios didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

He tossed 61 of 90 pitches for strikes before exiting with a 2-1 lead, but Arizona tied it up in the seventh to cost the right-hander his ninth win. Berrios has been outstanding over his last 10 starts, posting a 2.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB through 60.2 innings, and if he stays on turn his next outing would come at home next week against the Padres.