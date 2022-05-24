Berrios didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-3 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals, allowing three runs on seven hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The right-hander pounded the zone in his second straight quality start and fourth of the season, tossing 71 of 102 pitches for strikes. The seven whiffs were also a season high for Berrios, and since stumbling out of the gate in early April he has a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB through his last seven outings and 42 innings.