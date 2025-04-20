Berrios came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 8-4 extra-innings loss to the Mariners, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over six-plus innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander produced his second quality start in five trips to the mound on 82 pitches (47 strikes), but a solo shot by rookie Ben Williamson to lead off the seventh inning tied the game at 3-3 and denied Berrios a shot at his second win of 2025. He'll carry a 5.02 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB through 28.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Yankees.