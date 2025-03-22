Berrios gave up one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out five.
A Kyle Schwarber solo shot in the fifth inning was the only real blemish on the right-hander's line. Berrios built up to 84 pitches (53 strikes), and he wraps up his spring with a 2.18 ERA and 18:5 K:BB over 20.2 innings. His next trip to the mound will come Opening Day against the Orioles.
