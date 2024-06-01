Berrios came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Pirates, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander pounded the zone in his fourth straight quality start and 10th in 12 trips to the mound this season, firing 69 of 101 pitches for strikes. Berrios is tracking toward a career year, and he'll take a 2.78 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB through 74.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Orioles.