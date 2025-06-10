Berrios tossed 6.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Monday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Berrios notched just five whiffs and one punchout, but he didn't need to miss bats to be effective. The right-hander recorded his fifth straight quality start, though he has just one victory during that stretch. Berrios has been particularly effective across his past three outings, giving up just one run over 18.2 frames while posting a 15:6 K:BB. He had an uneven beginning to the campaign, but Berrios has brought his ERA down to a solid 3.38 with a 1.25 WHIP through 82.2 innings on the season.