Berrios (elbow) gave up five runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings for Single-A Dunedin on Thursday, striking out three.

The final line was ugly, but most of the damage came in the first inning as the veteran right-hander began to clear off some rust in his first rehab start. More encouragingly, his velocity was up from last season -- per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Berrios' average four-seam fastball velocity of 94.2 mph in the first two innings Thursday was 1.2 mph higher than his 2025 mark, while his sinker showed a similar bump. Berrios built up to 47 pitches in the outing as he works through a minor stress fracture in his pitching elbow, and he'll likely need one or two more minor-league starts before being an option for the Blue Jays' injury-depleted rotation.