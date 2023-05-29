Berrios (5-4) got the win Sunday over the Twins, allowing no runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Berrios was able to work around five walks and keep the Twins off the scoreboard while tossing 94 pitches. Berrios got knocked around for 12 runs over his first two starts but has given up two runs or less in seven of his nine outings since. He's also exceeded five innings in eight consecutive starts and has provided the Jays with great length thus far. The 29-year-old is down to a 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 62:19 K:BB over 65.1 innings and is set up for a road matchup against the Mets next weekend.