Berrios did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

Berrios turned in yet another strong outing Saturday, allowing just one extra base hit across six innings to tally his third quality start in his last four appearances. Across his last six starts (37.1 innings), Berrios owns a 2.17 ERA to pair with a 34:15 K/BB while having allowed three or fewer runs in every start. He is tentatively scheduled to take the mound next against the Astros at Rogers Centre.