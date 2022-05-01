Berrios gave up one earned run over 5.2 innings and picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Astros. He allowed seven hits and posted a 5:2 K:BB in the contest.

The Blue Jays did not give Berrios many runs to work with, and he allowed nine runners to reach base against him. However, when it was all said and done he wound up with his second win of the season. His next start is scheduled for later next week against the Guardians.