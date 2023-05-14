Berrios didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-2 win over Atlanta, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander came up one out short of his fourth quality start in his last five outings, and while he put plenty of traffic on the bases, the only damage off Berrios came on a two-run blast by Marcell Ozuna in the second inning. Berrios tossed 65 of 101 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 4.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB through 46 innings into his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Yankees.