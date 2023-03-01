Berrios gave up two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings while striking out two in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Phillies.

The 28-year-old right-hander is coming off the worst full season of his career, posting a 5.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 19.8 percent strikeout rate over 172 innings, so a good spring would go a long toward reassuring fantasy GMs considering whether to gamble on a rebound. Berrios is still locked into a rotation spot for the Blue Jays, but if his 2023 begins the way his 2022 ended, his leash could be fairly short.