Berrios gave up two hits and struck out one in two scoreless innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Facing a lineup that only included a couple of likely Opening Day starters in Trea Turner and Bryson Stott, Berrios pounded the strike zone and fired 20 of 29 pitches over the plate. The 29-year-old righty was his usual rock-solid self in 2023, posting a 3.65 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 189.2 innings with a 23.5 percent strikeout rate against a 6.6 percent walk rate, and he figures to provide stability to the middle of the Toronto rotation once again this season.