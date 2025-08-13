Berrios (9-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing two hits and four walks in 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Tuesday marked Berrios' first scoreless start since June 27 in Boston, and the two hits allowed matched a season low. However, the four walks fell one short of tying a season high, and the right-hander has surpassed five strikeouts on just one occasion over his last eight outings. Berrios has a weak 4.95 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB across these last eight appearances (40 innings) since the start of July, though he'll try to build on Tuesday's positive showing this weekend at home versus the Rangers.