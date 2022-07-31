Berrios (8-4) earned the victory Sunday over Detroit, striking out six in seven innings while allowing a run on three hits and a walk.

Berrios was highly efficient Sunday, needing just 80 pitches to complete the seven frames. The lone mark against him came on a Javier Baez solo homer to lead off the fourth inning. Following that blast, he retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced. Berrios has been up-and-down all season but put together a solid July, going 3-0 and posting a 3.00 ERA and 42:7 K:BB across 36 innings in six starts. His next start will likely be next weekend in Minnesota.