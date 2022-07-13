Berrios (7-4) gave up three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out 13 over six innings to earn the win in a 4-3 victory over the Phillies on Tuesday.

Berrios matched his season-high strikeout total en route to his second quality start in a row and his seventh win of the campaign. The 28-year-old right-hander had struggled immensely over the first three months of the season since signing a contract extension with the Blue Jays in the off-season. Even with this performance against the Phillies, Berrios has a bloated 5.38 ERA on the year and it will take many more quality outings to bring his numbers back down to where they had consistently been from 2017-2021. His 20 swings and misses over six frames show that he has the stuff to take his game to another level if he can put it all together. Look for Berrios to make his next start after the All-Star break.