Berrios allowed three runs on three hits and struck out eight in seven innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Wednesday.
Berrios turned in his third straight quality start, but Yimi Garcia couldn't maintain the lead for the Blue Jays in the eighth inning. Two of the hits Berrios allowed were home runs -- a two-run blast from Adley Rutschman and a solo shot by Ryan Mountcastle. Despite the long balls, it was a solid showing for Berrios, who trimmed his ERA to 4.65 with a 1.24 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB across 71.2 innings overall. He remains at a 5-2 record heading into next week's projected road start versus the White Sox.
