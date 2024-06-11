Berrios (5-5) took the loss to the Brewers on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Berrios surrendered solo home runs to Jackson Chourio and Willy Adames in the third and fourth innings then allowed another run on a sacrifice fly by Adames in the sixth. Berrios was bidding for his sixth straight quality start but labored through the sixth and left the game with two outs after throwing 105 pitches in the contest. Despite faltering late, Berrios has now logged a quality start in 11 of 14 outings and owns a 2.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 64:22 K:BB this season. He lines up for his second start of the week against the Guardians on Sunday.