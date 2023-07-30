Berrios did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing a run on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

Berrios has now allowed two runs or fewer in five starts since the start of July -- he's worked to a 1.84 ERA in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old right-hander is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 123:40 K:BB across 22 starts (130.1 innings) this season. Berrios will look to keep rolling in his outing, currently lined up for next week in Boston.