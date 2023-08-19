Berrios walked four but allowed just one hit over 5.2 frames Friday, taking a no-decision against the Reds. He struck out eight.

Berrios actually carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth inning before Matt McLain broke it up with a single. He followed with a walk and a fielder's choice and, with his pitch count at an even 100 at that point, was pulled. Genesis Cabrera was then able to strand the starter's runner. The righty induced a season-high 19 swinging strikes on the night. Berrios' control and results have been hit-or-miss since the All-Star break, but this was his best effort even though he didn't get a win for his efforts.