Berrios allowed one run on three hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out three.

Facing a lineup mostly made up of bench players and prospects, Berrios cruised through 63 pitches (39 strikes) without much difficulty. Tuesday's run was the first the 29-year-old right-hander had given up this spring, and through 8.1 innings he's posted a solid 7:2 K:BB. Berrios has won double-digit games in six straight full seasons and posted a sub-4.00 ERA in five of them, and the Blue Jays are counting on him to provide similar reliability in 2024.