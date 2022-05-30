Berrios allowed six runs on six hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2.1 innings, taking a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday.

Berrios had posted quality starts in his last two games, but he had no such fortune Sunday. Shohei Ohtani took him deep in his first two at-bats, and Berrios didn't complete three innings in the back-and-forth contest. The right-hander has had his ups and downs this year with a 5.62 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB across 49.2 innings in his 10 starts. He's now given up nine homers, so he'll be hoping to keep the ball in the yard better next weekend against the Twins.