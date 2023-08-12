Berrios (9-8) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays fell 6-2 to the Cubs, giving up six runs (four earned) on nine hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

While his defense did him no favors, Berrios dug his own hole by serving up homers to Nico Hoerner and Cody Bellinger in the first inning. The right-hander has been more lucky than good since the All-Star break, posting a 3.62 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 32.1 innings over his last six starts, but he'll look to rebound in his next start, which is likely to come next weekend in Cincinnati.