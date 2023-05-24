Berrios (4-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 7 innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out five.

Berrios certainly got enough run support in Toronto's 20-1 victory. However, the 28-year-old right-hander was impressive as well, pitching through seven innings for the third time this season. Berrios has been solid of late, allowing eight runs over his last four outings (25.1 innings). He lowered his ERA to 4.22 with a 1.28 WHIP and 57:14 K:BB through 59.2 innings this year.